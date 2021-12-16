Jackson Hospital officials express concerns about TOC expanding services

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tallahassee Orthopedic Center (TOC) is looking to expand to a new location in Marianna, but officials with Jackson Hospital are concerned about the possibility of some services they might offer in the expansion.

“There’s not enough room for two surgical entities in this area, so somebody loses,” Dr. Joe Gay said. “If Jackson Hospital loses, the citizens of the city, the county and the region loses.”

However, officials say these concerns aren’t about TOC having a new clinic, but that they will offer outpatient surgery, imaging and physical therapy, which Jackson Hospital is offering at their new location.

“A group that came in and established an outpatient surgery center independent of the hospital would impact our financial health,” Dr. Gay said.

However, city officials say their goal isn’t to negatively impact the hospital

“The long-term viability of the city of Marianna would be enhanced if the property that TOC is looking at could be developed into something that is not an eye sore as it exists today,” City Manager Jim Dean said.

In an effort to compromise, the city created a memorandum of understanding, which states that if TOC moves to the new location, they will not offer the previously mentioned services for five years. City officials say they’re hoping this will be a good middle ground.

“We want to try and find a way to make this work, but it’s ultimately up to the hospital and TOC on working something that benefits both of them and ultimately helps our community,” Dean said.

Just before the time of our broadcast, TOC released an official statement regarding this situation. It reads as follows:

This letter is to serve as a general statement on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic (“TOC”) and the needs to improve access to care. TOC has operated a clinical practice in Marianna for approximately thirty (30) years to include serving as the team physician for several of the area high schools. The TOC physicians hold medical staff privileges at Jackson County Hospital (“Hospital”) and operate and round at the Hospital on a weekly basis. The Hospital has recently partnered with TOC to recruit a full-time orthopedic surgeon to the community and that collaboration has helped to improve access to care. The addition of a full-time orthopedic surgeon, along with continued increased demand for TOC orthopedic care, creates capacity constraints in the current TOC at Marianna office. As a result, TOC has identified a new property to develop a larger clinical office that will allow TOC to accommodate the growing needs in the community for orthopedic care. The location of the new office is 4154 Lafayette Street, Marianna, Florida 32446. The planned property is located in an area where the City of Marianna desires to redevelop and includes financial incentives from the City to help TOC afford the construction of the new office. The City’s funding is vital to TOC’s ability to invest in the expansion of care.

The initial request for funding was presented at the City of Marianna Commission Meeting on September 7, 2021. In working with the City of Marianna, TOC requested the project maintain confidentiality and be presented under the title, “MOU Project Skeleton.” Unfortunately, the media reported inaccurate information that the project reflected the development of an ambulatory surgery center. Immediately following the City of Marianna Commissioner meeting on September 7th, the leadership teams from TOC and Jackson County Hospital met in Tallahassee to discuss partnering on an ambulatory surgery center that would be located on Jackson County Hospital property. In addition, the Hospital requested that TOC build the new office on Hospital property rather than the 4154 Lafayette Street location. Both TOC and Jackson County Hospital leadership agreed that TOC would proceed with plans to build the new clinical office at 4154 Lafayette Street. In addition, the TOC and Jackson County Hospital leadership initiated a weekly meeting to advance the strategic discussions.

The TOC project reflects an expansion of clinical space and not an ambulatory surgery center. TOC is not licensed to operate an outpatient surgery center and has never operated an ambulatory surgery center without a community hospital partner.

In coordination with the City of Marianna, the TOC project was placed on the City Commission Meeting Agenda on October 5, 2021, under the Project Skeleton confidential title. The Marianna City Manager contacted TOC the day of October 5th to share that several representatives of the Hospital were planning to attend to share concerns of the project. At the request of the City Manager, TOC agreed to table the request to allow time for the Hospital and TOC to work through any concerns. Additional inaccurate news was reported on the evening of October 5th that the project continued to reflect an ambulatory surgery center rather than an expanded clinical office for TOC.

Following the October 5th City Commission Meeting, TOC and Jackson County Hospital continued to meet. In addition, physicians from TOC and the Jackson County Hospital also met to discuss the terms for an outpatient surgery center partnership in which the Hospital would hold a majority ownership position and TOC would hold a minority position along with the potential for other physicians to participate.

TOC drafted a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to reflect an ambulatory surgery center with the Hospital and that document was sent to the Hospital leadership on November 3, 2021. Several communications and requests for modifications were shared through different versions between TOC and the Hospital over the following weeks. The MOU reflected the plans for the TOC project to be presented at the December 2021 City of Marianna Commission Meeting.

After several meetings between TOC Administration and Physicians and the Hospital, the parties have not been able to reach an agreement. The terms of the MOU are confidential and unfortunately evolved well beyond an ambulatory surgery center with conditions that are just not reasonable for TOC. It is the intent of TOC to continue to collaborate with the Hospital and there are no plans to build a surgery center at the 4154 Lafayette Street property. The City of Marianna continues to request TOC proceed with the project as it will improve access to care and create opportunities for “good” jobs for its residents and contribute to the economic prosperity of the City and County. In addition, the project will enhance the look of the “west end” of Marianna.

The project was presented at the December 7, 2021, City of Marianna Commission Meeting with “Project Skeleton” replaced with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic. In addition, at the City’s request, the MOU noted that TOC agrees not to build a surgery center on the 4154 Lafayette Street property for five years. This revised agreement is aimed at improved transparency, and TOC’s genuine commitment to support the hospital to include partnering on an ambulatory surgery center to be located on Hospital property. The Hospital decided to share opposition to the MOU and the related financial incentives to redevelop the west end of Marianna during the meeting. The City agreed to amend the MOU to request that TOC agree to not build a surgery center or any form of imaging services, except for digital x-ray, and no physical therapy services to appease the Hospital’s opposition. The media reported inaccurate information following the meeting that the planned redevelopment is no longer a “for profit surgery center” and has become a “for profit imaging and therapy center” despite a request from TOC to the Hospital to explore a partnership together for these services.

The many restrictions placed upon TOC continue to represent overly broad and unreasonable requests that TOC cannot accept. TOC has requested that the City and the Hospital reduce the extreme restrictions to services. TOC plans to continue to serve the orthopedic and sports medicine needs in Jackson County for many years to come and if an agreement cannot be reached, will explore other ways to advance collaborations with the Hospital outside of the proposed MOU.

