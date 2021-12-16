Advertisement

Pets are more than just a Christmas gift, they’re a commitment

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re planning on gifting a four-legged friend this Christmas, animal caregivers advise you to think it through.

They say, pets aren’t just for the holidays, they’re a big responsibility for years to come. It’s important to consider what type of animal will fit your family’s lifestyle. Plan out who will watch the pet while your family is out of town.  Also, arrange who will have the time to take care of Fido or Mittens daily. It’s also recommended to take your kids to meet potential pets instead of just surprising them with a furry companion.

“It’s always fun to think ‘Oh well I got a puppy under a tree for the kids,’ but the kids may be really afraid of that puppy or kitten. You’re not sure how they’re going to interact with it. So if they’re part of that adoption process and picking that puppy out, and it’s a good fit for them and that family, it is so much better,” said Evelyn Temple, Community Outreach Coordinator for Bay County Animal Services.

If it’s not the right time to add a pet to your Christmas list, caregivers say you can always help a shelter pet by fostering and volunteering.

