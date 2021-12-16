Advertisement

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman and her unborn child were killed during a shooting Wednesday night in Mississippi.

According to WLBT, police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.

Both she and her unborn child died at the scene.

According to police, four men suspected in the shooting followed the woman from a nearby gas station. They were driving a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

This makes December 2021 the deadliest month in the city’s history with 19 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in Jackson last weekend alone.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
Deputies said Jeffre Sanabria-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman during...
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing Chipley woman
We're almost halfway through the school year, but Bay District Schools is still experiencing...
Bay District School board members approve new substitute incentive plan

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden awarding Medal of Honor to three US soldiers
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Haiti police: All members of US-based missionary group released by kidnappers
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Suit: Factory expressed ‘flagrant indifference’ to tornadoes
Mannequin at Gulf Coast State College at Panama City location
Gulf Coast State College expands nursing program with new technology