Rutherford’s Alexis Washington is shooting for the stars

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -”Free time,” is not a common word in Alexis Washington’s vocabulary.

The senior shooting guard on the girl’s Rutherford basketball team is enrolled in the IB program, runs on the cross country team, serves as vice president of Book Club and treasurer of Beta Club, and is a member of the Rams’ crochet club. Keeping busy while also keeping up with a 4.0 GPA.

“I think being a good student just sets you up for the future really because even if sports doesn’t take you somewhere, education is always important,” said Washington. “That’s one thing my parents always taught me to put first is my education.”

While Alexis is enjoying her final year with the Rams, she has her sights set on the future.

“College afterwards is such a big thing for me right now, so making sure that my grades are where they should be is an important part for college.”

For Lady Rams’ head coach, Jasmine Threatt, the example Alexis sets as one of two seniors on her squad is crucial.

“Very powerful because as you know, student athletes are always students first,” said Coach Threatt. “I’m a teacher, so I value just the fact that she sets that example for the kids.”

Hoping to head north after graduation, Alexis is looking at Michigan or Ohio State to continue her education.

“I want to major in accounting,” said Washington. “I love math, so...”

“Whatever she wants,” said Coach Threatt. “I think the sky is the limit. She’s a really good kid.”

