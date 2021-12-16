Seniors dance the day away at a Winter Wonderland Prom

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of our local seniors celebrated a Winterland Prom Thursday, but not our high school seniors, our senior citizens.

DADSRA-Panhandle and Panama City Quality of Life hosted the event at the Oakland Terrace Clubhouse. Seniors aged 55 and up were invited to break out their evening wear and dancing shoes for a day of music, food, and fun.

Organizers said the seniors were thrilled to get out and mingle with friends.

”One of the reasons it came to be is when we were interviewing some of the seniors, ‘What kind of activities do you like to do?’ And they said, ‘we like to get dressed up, we like to dance and go out,’ so we created the senior prom,” said Michelle Clay, executive director of DADSRA-Panhandle.

DADSRA-Panhandle officials said this is their first time running the “Senior” Prom and they hope to do it again next year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.