Stuff the Bus has met its goals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walmart parking lot on 23rd Street may look a little emptier as of Thursday. Stuff the Bus has officially met its goals.

Skip Bondur, the Director of Stuff the Bus, was able to come down from the top of the bus after 10 days and 15 hours.

This year’s goals were 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of shoes, and 10,000 pounds of food. As of Thursday morning, they were in need of $3,000. After a few hours, the goal was met.

Bondur says this year has had a cloudy feeling to it, but he hopes these donations will bring some sunshine to kids in need.

“We’re excited that we were able to not only meet but achieve and exceed our goals,” Bondur said. “The goal is to roll some of those clouds back on Christmas morning and we bring joy to the hearts of kids right here in Bay County.”

All donations stay right here in Bay County. The toys are distributed to local agencies through Toys for Tots, shoes will go to Shoes for Souls, and food will be used to pack backpacks to send home with kids for the weekend.

