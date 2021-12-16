Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar, however, clouds are returning to our skies this morning. It may be a bit more difficult to break the clouds up into the day today. But I think we should manage to see a few peeks of sunshine into the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s pleasantly cool out this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll still want the light jacket to start the day. But you’ll be able to shed it pretty quickly into the mid to late morning as temperatures still warm nicely.

Southeasterly flow is taking over now that our ridge of high pressure has settled to our east in the Western Atlantic. We’ll see that lead to warmer and more humid conditions over the next several days.

As we moisten up our atmosphere, it’ll be harder to clear the clouds into the daytime. Mostly cloudy skies will persist for the rest of the week.

The ridge of high pressure will still help to suppress rain chances. However, a stray light shower cannot be ruled out today or tomorrow. Better rain chances arrive over the weekend as a weak frontal boundary stalls out over the Southeast. Scattered showers look likely late in the day on Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us staying under mostly cloudy skies with mild and a bit humid conditions for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

