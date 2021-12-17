Advertisement

Body found in Panama City Beach

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday morning.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said a body was found in a residence on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday morning.

Officials said deputies were dispatched to the scene just after 9 a.m. and found the body of a white female. She’s been identified as Whitney Lynn Strickland, 25. According to officials, she was not a resident of the home.

Deputies said the cause and time of death have not been determined, and the medical examiner has been called to help investigators determine that information.

Deputies said they are treating this investigation as a homicide. Investigators said a person of interest is in custody in Cullman County, Alabama on unrelated charges, and the investigators are currently heading to Alabama to conduct interviews and gather additional information.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more...
BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats
Officials said Luis Ortiz-Rivera may be with 20-year-old Kalee Gilbert. Gilbert was reportedly...
UPDATE: Sunland escapee could be with Chipley woman, police say
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Car crashes through local jewelry store
Car crashes through local jewelry store
Another derelict vessel was removed as part of the $3 million effort to remove hurricane debris...
Derelict vessel removed from Pitts Bayou
The most wonderful time of the year just got a little more wonderful for Tyndall Federal Credit...
Tyndall Federal Credit Union deposits $11 million into members’ accounts
Chris Obert is a P.E. teacher, basketball and football coach at Cottondale High School.
Golden Apple Award winner: Chris Obert