Body found in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said a body was found in a residence on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday morning.

Officials said deputies were dispatched to the scene just after 9 a.m. and found the body of a white female. She’s been identified as Whitney Lynn Strickland, 25. According to officials, she was not a resident of the home.

Deputies said the cause and time of death have not been determined, and the medical examiner has been called to help investigators determine that information.

Deputies said they are treating this investigation as a homicide. Investigators said a person of interest is in custody in Cullman County, Alabama on unrelated charges, and the investigators are currently heading to Alabama to conduct interviews and gather additional information.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.