Catholic Charities Gives Back to People in Need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WJHG wants to thank the community for food donations given to us to provide to local nonprofit organizations. We gave back to Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida, located in Panama City on Thursday.

This food assistance program has a pantry that anyone can drop off non-perishable items to.

The charity also provides a mobile food pantry called “Caring Coach,” which goes to rural areas every month. This includes :

1st Saturday of Every Month 2nd Wednesday of Every Month 3rd Wednesday of Every Month 4th Wednesday of Every Month First Baptist Church of Fountain Discover Life Church in Wausau St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1 p.m. 1 p.m. 1 p.m. 1 p.m. 18906 US-231, Fountain 3493 Washington street, Wausau 1664 Main street, Chipley 16498 Gaskin street, Blountstown

Adrienne Pelletier, Coordinator, said she started volunteering years ago and her passion for giving back quickly turned into a job.

”We get to serve the community, we get to serve people individually, the ones who are in need - just to see the smiles on their faces and just like the gratitude that the community has for the food we give is just like enough,” Pelletier said.

Catholic Charities also has Mathew’s Nursery, which is a place for mothers to get items for their newborn babies.

The charity provides food items not just for the holidays but all year round.

Anyone in need can stop by their Panama City location at 3128 E 11th street. Just bring a photo ID and verification for all household members.

