Advertisement

Derelict vessel removed from Pitts Bayou

By Rachel Banks
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The “Jet Lag” is just one of the many vessels that were damaged or destroyed in Hurricane Michael, and on Thursday it was removed from Pitts Bayou in Callaway. This checks off one of 22 vessels left to be removed in local waterways.

Frank Mancinelli has been tasked with finding ways to remove all of these vessels. He says leaving vessels in the water can cause harm to the environment.

“They’ve got fuel on board, they have their engines on board, they’ve probably got holding tanks for waste.”

All of this work is being done with the help of several grants, apart of the $3 million effort to remove hurricane debris and storm-impacted vessels from the waterways.

Mancinelli says the “Jet Lag” is one of 33 vessels they have removed since the hurricane.

While the storm occurred more than 3 years ago, UF/IFAS County Extension Director, Scott Jackson, says the group has actually accomplished a lot.

“Right now we’re approaching a really good milestone with over a million pounds of debris and vessels removed across the 3 county area with the grant funds. We’re excited about that and excited to continue to do the work until it’s complete.”

Jackson says the FWC Derelict Vessel Removal grant will be used to remove 12 of the 22 vessels left. They expect that to be executed in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more...
BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Officials said Luis Ortiz-Rivera may be with 20-year-old Kalee Gilbert. Gilbert was reportedly...
UPDATE: Sunland escapee could be with Chipley woman, police say
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

The most wonderful time of the year just got a little more wonderful for Tyndall Federal Credit...
Tyndall Federal Credit Union deposits $11 million into members’ accounts
Chris Obert is a P.E. teacher, basketball and football coach at Cottondale High School.
Golden Apple Award winner: Chris Obert
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we take you to the Hope School in Marianna...
Hope School Faces and Places of the Panhandle
The holidays can often cause stress for many, and often times, people turn to alcohol and drugs...
Addiction Recovery and the Holidays