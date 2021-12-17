Derelict vessel removed from Pitts Bayou

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The “Jet Lag” is just one of the many vessels that were damaged or destroyed in Hurricane Michael, and on Thursday it was removed from Pitts Bayou in Callaway. This checks off one of 22 vessels left to be removed in local waterways.

Frank Mancinelli has been tasked with finding ways to remove all of these vessels. He says leaving vessels in the water can cause harm to the environment.

“They’ve got fuel on board, they have their engines on board, they’ve probably got holding tanks for waste.”

All of this work is being done with the help of several grants, apart of the $3 million effort to remove hurricane debris and storm-impacted vessels from the waterways.

Mancinelli says the “Jet Lag” is one of 33 vessels they have removed since the hurricane.

While the storm occurred more than 3 years ago, UF/IFAS County Extension Director, Scott Jackson, says the group has actually accomplished a lot.

“Right now we’re approaching a really good milestone with over a million pounds of debris and vessels removed across the 3 county area with the grant funds. We’re excited about that and excited to continue to do the work until it’s complete.”

Jackson says the FWC Derelict Vessel Removal grant will be used to remove 12 of the 22 vessels left. They expect that to be executed in the next few weeks.

