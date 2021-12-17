Drinking, drug use, overdoses up over the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bay County. But for some people, that comes with the use of alcohol or drugs to cope during the holidays.

“For example, maybe for somebody who’s struggling to get sober, they feel the pressure of having to go to company Christmas parties, or partaking in things that they typically wouldn’t,” Crisis Service Program Director Jennifer Davis said.

At the Life Management Center in Panama City, Davis said the biggest trend they’re seeing is drug use.

“Which in turn here at Life Management Center has shown an increase in the mental health problems,” said Davis.

Davis said addiction and mental health problems are a dual-diagnosis.

“Probably 80% to 90% of the people that we’re treating, for example in crisis services, have some type of a dual diagnosis,” said Davis.

Davis said this is because more people are celebrating the holidays in a post-pandemic way.

“That means going to the parties. they’re getting around activities that may be triggering them,” said Davis.

For this reason, Davis said overdoses are also up.

“So perhaps somebody feels it’s a reward to go back and use their drug of choice for the first time in a while and in turn, it ends up not going very well,” said Davis.

But Davis wants people to know whatever struggles you’re going through, you’re not alone.

“For the loved ones that know that they have somebody that they love who’s struggling, just to really reach out and watch for different signs that perhaps they’re having issues maintaining their recovery,” said Davis.

Because recovery is what Davis hopes everyone can have this holiday season.

However, Davis said a lot of people have made it their New Year’s resolution or a gift to a loved one to be clean or sober this holiday season. Davis said there are recovery oriented groups with 12-step programs, or local Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous with meetings every day.

