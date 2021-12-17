Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we are socked in with low clouds and fog this morning. We’ll want to make sure to get out the door a little earlier today to anticipate slower travels with the low visibility outside. Visibility will be down below a mile for most, if not all of NWFL this morning. Remember to turn on your low beams and increase your following distance while commuting this morning.

Otherwise, it’s mild and muggy feeling as we’ll get the day started in the low 60s. Only those susceptible to feeling chilly will want the light jacket or outer layer to start the day. It’ll be another warm and more humid day ahead. Highs today top out in the mid 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland.

Southeasterly flow is increasing the moisture content leading toward the foggy start and eventual mainly cloudy skies we’ll see today. Perhaps only peek-a-boo sunshine for some lucky ones in the late day. We’ll keep a similar forecast around for Saturday morning, however, a cold front is on approach.

With the warm moist air mass in place, and lift from the approaching front, we’ll have a chance for a spotty or stray shower during the day on Saturday. Most of the rain will hold off to the northwest tip of NWFL until the cold front moves in Saturday night. Rain chances will become much more likely for most of NWFL late in the day on Saturday or largely Saturday evening.

With the passage of the front Saturday night, Sunday will feel much more comfortable and a bit cooler. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, but rain free on Sunday with highs only near 70.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies after foggy morning conditions. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a chance for rain showing up into the afternoon and evening across NWFL on Saturday with a drier day on Sunday.

