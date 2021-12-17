Golden Apple Award winner: Chris Obert

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner not only impacts students as a P.E. teacher, but also as a coach.

Chris Obert has been a full time educator for 22 years, and has been in many different roles. He is currently serving as a P.E. teacher, football and basketball coach at Cottondale High School.

After playing basketball in colleger, Obert said he knew he wanted to be a coach. Although he enjoys getting teach P.E., he says his true passion is coaching.

“[When] you get a chance to kind of win a game that maybe the other team might be more talented than you, but you get a chance to watch them dig down, kind of fight for it, and make it happen, to see the excitement of them with a big game and pulling it off, that’s what’s really fun,” Obert said.

Obert said even though coaching can sometimes be tough, it’s worth it to watch the kids succeed.

