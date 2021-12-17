A growing workforce continues to help lower area’s unemployment rate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The unemployment rate in the region, which includes Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties, was 3.4 percent in November, according to CareerSource Gulf Coast officials.

They said the current rate is .03 percent lower than it was in 2020 when the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

The region’s current rate is also lower than the state’s current unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

According to CareerSource Gulf Coast officials, the labor force this year is up 6.2 percent; however, there were 3,258 unemployed residents in the region.

Officials said Gulf County had the lowest unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in the Gulf Coast region, followed by Franklin County (3.3 percent) and Bay County (3.4 percent).

The industries gaining in jobs over the year were professional and business services (+1,300 jobs); leisure and hospitality (+1,000 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+500 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (+400 jobs); and financial activities (+100 jobs.)

Officials said the manufacturing industry lost jobs over the year.

Jobs in the information; education and health services; other services; and government industries were unchanged over the year.

