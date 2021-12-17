Advertisement

A growing workforce continues to help lower area’s unemployment rate

CareerSource Gulf Coast officials said Gulf County had the lowest unemployment rate in November...
CareerSource Gulf Coast officials said Gulf County had the lowest unemployment rate in November for our region which also includes Bay and Franklin Counties.(KWTX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The unemployment rate in the region, which includes Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties, was 3.4 percent in November, according to CareerSource Gulf Coast officials.

They said the current rate is .03 percent lower than it was in 2020 when the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

The region’s current rate is also lower than the state’s current unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

According to CareerSource Gulf Coast officials, the labor force this year is up 6.2 percent; however, there were 3,258 unemployed residents in the region.

Officials said Gulf County had the lowest unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in the Gulf Coast region, followed by Franklin County (3.3 percent) and Bay County (3.4 percent).

The industries gaining in jobs over the year were professional and business services (+1,300 jobs); leisure and hospitality (+1,000 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+500 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (+400 jobs); and financial activities (+100 jobs.)

Officials said the manufacturing industry lost jobs over the year.

Jobs in the information; education and health services; other services; and government industries were unchanged over the year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more...
BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats
Officials said Luis Ortiz-Rivera may be with 20-year-old Kalee Gilbert. Gilbert was reportedly...
UPDATE: Sunland escapee could be with Chipley woman, police say
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Florida's job market is more than 90 percent recovered from pre-pandemic levels, and economists...
One out of four new jobs nationwide were added in Florida
Car crashes through local jewelry store
Car crashes through local jewelry store
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
Another derelict vessel was removed as part of the $3 million effort to remove hurricane debris...
Derelict vessel removed from Pitts Bayou