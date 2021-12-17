Advertisement

Niceville Teen Charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Niceville teenage boy has been arrested following an investigation into lewd behavior that occurred at a Ruckel Middle School dance on December 10th.

A School Resource Office on duty at the dance was informed by several female students that they were inappropriately touched by a male student. Several girls stated that the 14-year-old student touched them on the breast and buttocks without consent. After a thorough investigation, involving numerous interviews, the 14-year-old has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. Additional charges are pending.

The teen was arrested Thursday afternoon and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Deputies said Jeffre Sanabria-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman during...
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing Chipley woman
We're almost halfway through the school year, but Bay District Schools is still experiencing...
Bay District School board members approve new substitute incentive plan

Latest News

At the Life Management Center in Panama City, Davis said the biggest trend they're seeing is...
Drinking, drug use, overdoses up over the holidays
Hope School in Marianna for special needs students holds annual basketball tournament.
Hope School in Marianna holds annual basketball tournament
Food pantry at Catholic Charities in Panama City
Catholic Charities Gives Back to People in Need
From virtual simulations to high-tech network transmitters, there was some of everything on...
Tyndall Air Force Base hosts Technology Expo