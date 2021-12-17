Niceville Teen Charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Niceville teenage boy has been arrested following an investigation into lewd behavior that occurred at a Ruckel Middle School dance on December 10th.

A School Resource Office on duty at the dance was informed by several female students that they were inappropriately touched by a male student. Several girls stated that the 14-year-old student touched them on the breast and buttocks without consent. After a thorough investigation, involving numerous interviews, the 14-year-old has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. Additional charges are pending.

The teen was arrested Thursday afternoon and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

