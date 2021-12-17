Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Dense fog with warm and humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dense fog will be an issue tonight over all of NWFL. A dense fog advisory is in effect until Friday AM. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 60s. On Friday skies will be mostly cloudy w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be 10-20%. Rain chances increase on Saturday as a cold front approaches. Rain chances will be 50-60% with the best chances in the late day/evening. Cooler weather arrives Sunday, but the clouds remain. Another round of rain arrives late Monday/Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 60s Sunday into next week w/lows in the 40s/50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

