Tyndall Air Force Base hosts Technology Expo

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Changes continue to take place all around Tyndall Air Force Base.

From virtual simulations to high-tech network transmitters, there was some of everything on display during Tyndall’s Tech Expo Thursday afternoon.

“Events like these provides an opportunity for members of Team Tyndall to get to learn and get to collaborate on some of the newest and modernized technology that industry has to offer,” Senior Master Sgt. Darius Harper, Operations Flight Chief of the 325th Communication Squadron, said.

About 30 different companies attended the tech expo as they look to become a part of the rebuild of what many consider to be the base of the future.

Harper said some of this new tech can help the new layout of the base.

“Tyndall has a blank canvas to be the installation of the future,” Harper said.

Maj. Kimber Nettis, Commander of the 325th Communication Squadron, also said some of this tech could be used to shape more than just the base.

“The technologies that we implement here at Tyndall could be used throughout the Air Force and the Department of Defense,” Nettis said.

One piece of technology on display during the expo, a prototype program, named Digital Twin. It will provide the installation with virtual layouts to run real-life scenarios.

“We’re working with everyone here on the base to look at how they can use this tool to understand better how their facilities are going to work for them, give feedback, maybe even make changes if appropriate,” Lance Marrano, a Science and Technology Advisor with Innovation Integration for Tyndall AFB, said.

Pending approval, Marrano hopes to launch this program throughout the Air Force by the end of 2023.

Tyndall was the last Florida stop for the traveling tech expo.

Similar expos were also held at both, Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field earlier this week.

