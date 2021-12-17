Advertisement

Tyndall Federal Credit Union deposits $11 million into members’ accounts

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:07 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The most wonderful time of the year just got a little more wonderful for Tyndall Federal Credit Union members Thursday.

The not-for-profit credit union ran a campaign called “Grateful Means Giving.” This campaign deposited $11 million of profits into qualifying members’ accounts Thursday morning.

“It feels wonderful as an organization, as an employee of the organization just to know the smiles we’re putting on people’s faces. Those single parents that we’re out there helping. Everybody works hard. It fills my heart with joy and comfort,” Tyndall Federal Credit Union Director of Marketing Jason Newman said.

Newman said they deposited anywhere between $50 to $400 into the 50,000 members’ accounts who qualified. He said they rewarded members based on digital services, online banking, and different types of loans they have with the credit union. He

Newman said it feels really good to be able to do this for members just in time for Christmas.

“People across the Panhandle over the last several years have been challenging. We’ve faced a lot, from a Cat 5 hurricane to a global pandemic, and even economic uncertainty, but despite all the challenges, our members and our communities and our credit union remain strong and resilient,” said Newman.

Newman said this member giveback is another way they put people ahead of profits. He adds Thursday’s $11 million giveback was the single largest giveback in Tyndall’s history.

Tyndall has given back $28 million to its members over the past three years by sharing its profits with its members and helping with storm aid.

