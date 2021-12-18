Bay County schools see extra law enforcement presence over Tik Tok threat Friday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we end the week, it would seem there’s been an incident at Bay District Schools every day. Friday was no different.

“There was a Tik Tok challenge supposedly to make threats at schools,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Ford said a threat at North Bay Haven developed overnight.

“Where there was a post involving somebody putting ‘don’t come to school’ and there was some weapons in the picture,” said Ford.

Ford said their Criminal Investigation Division determined the threat originated out of the United Kingdom.

“It just says NBHS on it and we know that North Bay Haven really doesn’t use the NBHS, it’s NBH or North Bay Haven,” said Ford.

However, this Tik Tok trend led to extra law enforcement presence at all schools in the county Friday.

“We have to treat every one of them as if a school shooting is going to happen and that’s the approach we take and that’s why we investigate it with so many resources,” said Ford.

District Director Of Communications Sharon Michalik said the only threats posed Friday were disturbing comments.

“Where a student tells another student that another student overheard, you know those kinds of things,” said Michalik.

But officials warn those kinds of things will lead to serious consequences.

“Some kids may think ‘I’m going to be famous by doing this,’ or ‘my friends are going to laugh at it,’ and then they end up charged with a felony that follows them for the rest of their life,” said Ford.

Now officials want to send a message in hopes of preventing these consequences.

“We really want parents to talk to their children about things that you don’t joke about. It’s not funny to say ‘I’m going to bring a gun to school,’ It’s not funny to say, ‘I overheard somebody else say that,’” said Michalik.

Ford and Michalik said while attendance was low Friday, there were no incidents that were out of the ordinary. They reiterated that any student who makes false threats will be prosecuted.

They also want to encourage both students and staff that if you see something, say something.

