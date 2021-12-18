Advertisement

Bay County schools see extra law enforcement presence over Tik Tok threat Friday

As we end the week, it would seem there's been an incident at Bay District Schools every day...
As we end the week, it would seem there's been an incident at Bay District Schools every day and Friday was no different.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we end the week, it would seem there’s been an incident at Bay District Schools every day. Friday was no different.

“There was a Tik Tok challenge supposedly to make threats at schools,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Ford said a threat at North Bay Haven developed overnight.

“Where there was a post involving somebody putting ‘don’t come to school’ and there was some weapons in the picture,” said Ford.

Ford said their Criminal Investigation Division determined the threat originated out of the United Kingdom.

“It just says NBHS on it and we know that North Bay Haven really doesn’t use the NBHS, it’s NBH or North Bay Haven,” said Ford.

However, this Tik Tok trend led to extra law enforcement presence at all schools in the county Friday.

“We have to treat every one of them as if a school shooting is going to happen and that’s the approach we take and that’s why we investigate it with so many resources,” said Ford.

District Director Of Communications Sharon Michalik said the only threats posed Friday were disturbing comments.

“Where a student tells another student that another student overheard, you know those kinds of things,” said Michalik.

But officials warn those kinds of things will lead to serious consequences.

“Some kids may think ‘I’m going to be famous by doing this,’ or ‘my friends are going to laugh at it,’ and then they end up charged with a felony that follows them for the rest of their life,” said Ford.

Now officials want to send a message in hopes of preventing these consequences.

“We really want parents to talk to their children about things that you don’t joke about. It’s not funny to say ‘I’m going to bring a gun to school,’ It’s not funny to say, ‘I overheard somebody else say that,’” said Michalik.

Ford and Michalik said while attendance was low Friday, there were no incidents that were out of the ordinary. They reiterated that any student who makes false threats will be prosecuted.

They also want to encourage both students and staff that if you see something, say something.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more...
BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats
Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
Officials said Luis Ortiz-Rivera may be with 20-year-old Kalee Gilbert. Gilbert was reportedly...
UPDATE: Sunland escapee could be with Chipley woman, police say
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin

Latest News

A Deane Bozeman student poses with Santa and a goat
Bozeman elementary students invited to school petting zoo
Santa and The Grinch paid a surprise visit to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School
Santa pays surprise visit to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School
Jessica Milam is the owner of Sellers Satsumas, and is following her family's farming footsteps.
Local satsuma farmer hosts final u-pick
Tik Tok Trend
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office increases SRO presence as precaution