Bozeman elementary students invited to school petting zoo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas break begins next week for Bay District Schools and as a way to celebrate, Deane Bozeman School elementary students were invited to an end-of-year petting zoo.

High school members of Bozeman’s Future Farmers of America Club wrangled together their best goats, chickens, rabbits and even a cow to show off to the Young Bucks. Santa even made an appearance with a goat of his own.

The kids told us what it was like meeting all of the animals today.

“It’s really fun and they’re really cute and stuff. I loved feeding them,” said Erica, a Kindergartner at Bozeman.

“It was really fun because they’re so soft and cute,” said Jase, a Kindergartner at Bozeman.

”They’ve been really excited, they’re chasing the chickens, getting in and petting the animals and just having a good time,” said Becky Peltonen, Head of the Agriculture Department at Bozeman.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.