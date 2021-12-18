DeSantis highlights new preventative monoclonal antibody treatment

OCALA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new monoclonal antibody therapy will be available to immunocompromised individuals at numerous health care provider locations in Florida.

The treatment was developed by AstraZeneca and is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients.

“This monoclonal is a new tool for some of our most vulnerable Floridians, and we are happy to make this available throughout the state. Florida has been a leader in advocating for early treatment of COVID-19, and the availability of this new monoclonal is a continuation of the state’s efforts. Florida will continue to use a comprehensive approach to respond to COVID-19 and promote healthy living through Healthier You.” DeSantis said.

“According to clinical trials, recipients of this new monoclonal antibody therapy saw a 77 percent reduced risk of developing COVID-19,” State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said.

Healthier You, the Florida Department of Health’s new initiative, serves as a one-stop shop for Floridians to access resources to promote a healthy lifestyle.

