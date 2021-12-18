Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office increases SRO presence as precaution

Tik Tok Trend
Tik Tok Trend(MGN)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Following a tik tok trend making its way around the internet, many schools increased law enforcement presence on Friday, including Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say they had more school resource officers on campus Friday, Dec. 17, but no direct threats were made to any local schools.

Officials say they knew about the general social media threats and wanted to be prepared to prevent any incidents if necessary. Lieutenant Steven Stewart says keeping a handle on kids’ social media can be beneficial in these situations.

“To all parents -- know what your children are doing with their mobile devices and their social media platforms, you know, we have to watch what our kids are doing, they’re exposed to so much more than we were growing up,” Stewart said.

Stewart also reassured parents they’re on the job and prepared to protect the kids.

