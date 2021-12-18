Lady Seahawks are on a roll this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Lady Seahawks have tipped off their season quite well. The team is currently sitting at 9-1 with their only loss coming from the Lady Rams at Rutherford in early December.

The team is averaging 60 points a game, and head coach, Kevin Craig, says with seven seniors on his squad, the team has put the pressure on themselves to get things done this season.

“A lot is a sense of urgency, and when they’re underclassmen, they never get it,” said Coach Craig. “I don’t care what they say. Seniors always have a sense of urgency because this is it. ‘I don’t have another shot. I may not be playing organized basketball again, and certainly not with this group of kids, so we stress that quite a bit about what you have to do.”

Coach Craig also crediting the senior leadership on his team with the chemistry seen on the court.

“We’re off to a good start,” said Coach Craig. “We’ve won eight out of nine. Rutherford gave it to us pretty good, but I feel good about playing them here. My hair was actually black when I got this group, and now they’ve made me gray, but they’re great kids. The chemistry on the court and off the court is really good. They’re really, really tight knit. They’ve been through a lot of stuff together. On the court, you can tell they’ve played together for a long time. It’s fun to watch them. I don’t have to get on them as much as I have in year’s past.”

The Seahawks took down Walton on Friday night, and the team will get a small break until they resume play on January 5, 2022 against Crestview.

