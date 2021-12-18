Local satsuma farmer hosts final u-pick

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Satsumas have been growing in Jackson County for many years, and that may be why so many residents enjoy the sweet fruit.

“I think that it’s because this was once the capital of the satsumas in all of the United States, right here in Jackson County in the 1800s until a freeze hit, killing most of the trees,” Owner of Sellers Satsumas Jessica Milam said.

Milam says thankfully, the weather hasn’t bothered her satsumas this year.

“We had a great season, last year was our first year in the market, this was our second year, and we sold to local grocery stores, and some local school fundraisers which was very exciting for me, and then we did our first annual farm day this year in November, which was also very exciting,” Milam said.

Milam gives people a chance to come out to the farm for a u-pick, and after the excitement from the first event, she is holding one more this weekend.

At Saturday’s u-pick, visitors will be able to go out to Sellers Farm, clip their own fruit and fill up a five-gallon bucket of satsumas.

However, if you aren’t able to pick for yourself, Milam says there are other ways to get some fruit.

“I have a lot of drive-up traffic, people that just drive up to my driveway, call me and say ‘hey can I get a box,’ and I almost all the time have a box, or I will pick a box if someone orders it and leave it out for them,” Milam said.

The u-pick is going to be at Sellers Farm Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, Milam says the weather might not be favorable. In that case, she plans to host the u-pick another day. For updates on this, follow https://www.facebook.com/SellersSatsumas.

The address to the farm is 5779 Sellers Road, Marianna, Fla. 32446.

