Advertisement

Panama City Police host senior santa

One local police department is spreading some Christmas cheer this holiday season, and a few...
One local police department is spreading some Christmas cheer this holiday season, and a few senior citizens received some unexpected gifts and a few smiles along the way.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local police department is spreading some Christmas cheer this holiday season, and a few senior citizens received some unexpected gifts and a few smiles along the way.

“Oh, this is a great surprise to me,” Maurine Austin, a Senior Santa recipient, said.

Miss Maurine Austin was caught off guard when two Panama City Police officials walked into her home Friday morning.

Austin says she remembers telling the Bay County Council on Aging some things she’d like for Christmas, but she didn’t expect to get the gifts so soon.

“I was thinking next week, but surprise today,” Austin said.

Twenty special senior citizens were selected to receive gifts, such as gift baskets and assorted varieties from the Panama City Police Department.

PCPD Captain Chris Edmundson was one of many officers handing out gifts, for him this was something special.

“There’s a lot of people in need and the biggest part of this is having the ability to come out and help and give back to our community,” Edmunson said.

Members of the department delivered gifts from various Christmas wishlists all across the county, from Fountain to the beach, all spreading some good cheer ahead of the holidays.

“Oh, what a surprise, what a great thing to do,” Austin said.

If you’d like to make a monetary or non-perishable food donation, reach out to the Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City at (850) 769-3468 or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more...
BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats
Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
Officials said Luis Ortiz-Rivera may be with 20-year-old Kalee Gilbert. Gilbert was reportedly...
UPDATE: Sunland escapee could be with Chipley woman, police say
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin

Latest News

As we end the week, it would seem there's been an incident at Bay District Schools every day...
Bay County schools see extra law enforcement presence over Tik Tok threat Friday
A Deane Bozeman student poses with Santa and a goat
Bozeman elementary students invited to school petting zoo
Santa and The Grinch paid a surprise visit to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School
Santa pays surprise visit to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School
Jessica Milam is the owner of Sellers Satsumas, and is following her family's farming footsteps.
Local satsuma farmer hosts final u-pick
Tik Tok Trend
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office increases SRO presence as precaution