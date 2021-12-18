Panama City Police host senior santa

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local police department is spreading some Christmas cheer this holiday season, and a few senior citizens received some unexpected gifts and a few smiles along the way.

“Oh, this is a great surprise to me,” Maurine Austin, a Senior Santa recipient, said.

Miss Maurine Austin was caught off guard when two Panama City Police officials walked into her home Friday morning.

Austin says she remembers telling the Bay County Council on Aging some things she’d like for Christmas, but she didn’t expect to get the gifts so soon.

“I was thinking next week, but surprise today,” Austin said.

Twenty special senior citizens were selected to receive gifts, such as gift baskets and assorted varieties from the Panama City Police Department.

PCPD Captain Chris Edmundson was one of many officers handing out gifts, for him this was something special.

“There’s a lot of people in need and the biggest part of this is having the ability to come out and help and give back to our community,” Edmunson said.

Members of the department delivered gifts from various Christmas wishlists all across the county, from Fountain to the beach, all spreading some good cheer ahead of the holidays.

“Oh, what a surprise, what a great thing to do,” Austin said.

If you’d like to make a monetary or non-perishable food donation, reach out to the Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City at (850) 769-3468 or visit their website.

