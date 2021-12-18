Santa pays surprise visit to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of our local elementary school students had a surprise visit from Santa Friday morning.

The Bay County NAACP welcomed the kids to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School where Christmas stories were being read.

Then Santa Claus and even The Grinch arrived to the amazement of the kids.

They arrived with a book for each kid to take home for themselves. Some of the kids let us know what they put on their wish list for Santa.

“Today was just meant for them to have a chance to laugh and celebrate being children. To be able to sing songs, listen to stories and just have fun,” said Janice Flowers, Headstart Director for Early Education and Care.

