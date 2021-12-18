Advertisement

Santa pays surprise visit to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School

Santa and The Grinch paid a surprise visit to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School
Santa and The Grinch paid a surprise visit to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of our local elementary school students had a surprise visit from Santa Friday morning.

The Bay County NAACP welcomed the kids to Oscar Patterson Elementary Magnet School where Christmas stories were being read.

Then Santa Claus and even The Grinch arrived to the amazement of the kids.

They arrived with a book for each kid to take home for themselves. Some of the kids let us know what they put on their wish list for Santa.

“Today was just meant for them to have a chance to laugh and celebrate being children. To be able to sing songs, listen to stories and just have fun,” said Janice Flowers, Headstart Director for Early Education and Care.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more...
BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats
Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
Officials said Luis Ortiz-Rivera may be with 20-year-old Kalee Gilbert. Gilbert was reportedly...
UPDATE: Sunland escapee could be with Chipley woman, police say
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin

Latest News

As we end the week, it would seem there's been an incident at Bay District Schools every day...
Bay County schools see extra law enforcement presence over Tik Tok threat Friday
A Deane Bozeman student poses with Santa and a goat
Bozeman elementary students invited to school petting zoo
Jessica Milam is the owner of Sellers Satsumas, and is following her family's farming footsteps.
Local satsuma farmer hosts final u-pick
Tik Tok Trend
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office increases SRO presence as precaution