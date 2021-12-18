Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be an unsettled weekend in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with some patchy fog and lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will be 10-20%. On Saturday most of the day will be cloudy with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase by the evening hours. Some of the storms could be on the strong side. Rain chances will be 70%. The rain exits on Sunday, but the clouds remain. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday with highs near 70. Rain chances will be small Sunday. Rain chances will increase Monday into Tuesday once again. Things finally clear out by Wednesday and should remain clear through Christmas. Rainfall totals over the next week will be around 1-2″.

