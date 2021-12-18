Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Rain is in the forecast this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be an unsettled weekend in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with some patchy fog and lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will be 10-20%. On Saturday most of the day will be cloudy with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase by the evening hours. Some of the storms could be on the strong side. Rain chances will be 70%. The rain exits on Sunday, but the clouds remain. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday with highs near 70. Rain chances will be small Sunday. Rain chances will increase Monday into Tuesday once again. Things finally clear out by Wednesday and should remain clear through Christmas. Rainfall totals over the next week will be around 1-2″.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more...
BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats
Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
Officials said Luis Ortiz-Rivera may be with 20-year-old Kalee Gilbert. Gilbert was reportedly...
UPDATE: Sunland escapee could be with Chipley woman, police say
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin

Latest News

Better rain chances are on the way
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says most are waking up with fog except for the Forgotten Coast.
Friday Forecast
Rain chances will be on the rise this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be on the rise this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast