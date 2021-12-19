Advertisement

Bay County Honors Veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated nationwide Saturday.

One local tribute took place at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery in Panama City. Several other ceremonies also took place across Bay County throughout the day Saturday.

Members of the community including veterans, Bay High School Air Force JROTC, Boys and Girl Scouts, gathered Kent-Forest at 9 a.m Saturday to honor and salute their fallen heroes.

Family members also placed wreaths on their loved one’s graves as a part of this 30-year long tradition.

“We’re here to put wreaths on the graves to honor them,” Bryce Edmunds, Boy Scout, said.

The AFJROTC members passed out wreaths to everyone.

“It’s for a personal type of thing, my grandfather was a marine,” Xander Myers, Staff Sergeant for AFJROTC said.

Those in attendance sang the National Anthem and bowed their heads to honor those who have served our country and those that are currently serving in the United States Military.

Retired Air Force Medic, Margaret Green Zarger said this tribute is special to her.

“I’m just in awe at the love that I’ve received today, it’s been wonderful and it’s not just for me, it’s for all of them,” Zarger, said.

Bay County had over 2,000 wreaths that were laid upon veterans graves on Saturday.

For more information visit, https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Car crashes through local jewelry store
Car crashes through local jewelry store
There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more...
BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats
The most wonderful time of the year just got a little more wonderful for Tyndall Federal Credit...
Tyndall Federal Credit Union deposits $11 million into members’ accounts

Latest News

A local non-profit facility is playing its part in rehabilitating some very special reptiles.
Gulf World Marine Institute welcomes 14 cold-stunned sea turtles
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
Saturday night, people all across Bay County had the opportunity to come out to the Callaway...
R&B Nights Live Concert comes to local town center
Santa Claus at Panama City Police Department
Panama City Police Department Give Foster Children Gifts for Christmas