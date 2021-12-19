Bay County Honors Veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated nationwide Saturday.

One local tribute took place at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery in Panama City. Several other ceremonies also took place across Bay County throughout the day Saturday.

Members of the community including veterans, Bay High School Air Force JROTC, Boys and Girl Scouts, gathered Kent-Forest at 9 a.m Saturday to honor and salute their fallen heroes.

Family members also placed wreaths on their loved one’s graves as a part of this 30-year long tradition.

“We’re here to put wreaths on the graves to honor them,” Bryce Edmunds, Boy Scout, said.

The AFJROTC members passed out wreaths to everyone.

“It’s for a personal type of thing, my grandfather was a marine,” Xander Myers, Staff Sergeant for AFJROTC said.

Those in attendance sang the National Anthem and bowed their heads to honor those who have served our country and those that are currently serving in the United States Military.

Retired Air Force Medic, Margaret Green Zarger said this tribute is special to her.

“I’m just in awe at the love that I’ve received today, it’s been wonderful and it’s not just for me, it’s for all of them,” Zarger, said.

Bay County had over 2,000 wreaths that were laid upon veterans graves on Saturday.

