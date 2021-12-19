Advertisement

High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 has landed an 18-year-old behind bars Saturday.

A Florida Highway Patrolman says that they were conducting a Laser Speed Enforcement in Jackson County when they noticed a vehicle traveling at a speed of 110 mph.

Due to the high speed, the vehicle was traveling the Trooper activated their emergency lights and siren to catch up. The vehicle had initially appeared to slow down when the Trooper caught up with it near the 135-mile marker but then it accelerated and continued to drive.

During the pursuit, the Trooper says that they did confirm with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department that the car the suspect was driving was stolen.

The suspect then continued to drive at a reckless speed of around 112 to 128 mph according to FHP.

With assistance from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to stop the vehicle around the 111-mile marker.

According to FHP suspect driver, Tamia Gray, an 18-year-old female of Fort Walton Beach was arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail.

FHP says Gray was charged and booked for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, and issued a citation for speed.

