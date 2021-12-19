Janarius Robinson’s foundation, Win Within, hosts drive through holiday feast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rosenwald High School was lined with cars Saturday as Win Within hosted it’s annual holiday family feast by handing out family sized meals from Cracker Barrel in drive-thru fashion.

Win Within is a foundation created by Janarius Robinson, a former Bay football player, who is now a defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings.

New NFL COVID protocols kept Robinson from attending, but his mother, Cherine Duncan was on hand to roll out all the food.

Along with the meal, the first 100 cars to show up received raffle tickets for prizes on display, along with an autographed Christmas card signed by Robinson.

Duncan says she was happy to see the foundation and her son giving back, but it’s nothing she hasn’t seen before from her son.

“I am so proud. Sometimes, I can’t even find the words to say, so most of the time, I just look up and say, ‘Thank you God. Thank you Jesus.’ Even in our time of need when we lost our house to Hurricane Michael, he continued to reach back and give to people,” said Duncan. “Even though I was homeless for two years, he still continued to reach out and help other people, and that’s what it’s all about. It is a blessing to be a blessing.”

According to Duncan, the act of giving is something Janarius has loved since he was young.

“It’s been a dream of Janarius’ as a little boy to be able to come back one day and help his community, especially after Hurricane Michael. He really pushed for it to make it to give back, and as his slogan is for his foundation, ‘Win within. Gain the will to win,’ so no matter what you think you are losing at, you can always win because the will comes from within.”

Although the defensive end couldn’t make it to the event, he did make an appearance through Facetime as his family and friends worked the event.

