R&B Nights Live Concert comes to local town center

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday night, people all across Bay County had the opportunity to come out to the Callaway Arts and Conference Center for an R&B Nights Live Concert.

The concert featured a number of professional artists including national recording artist and former Panama City resident, Tweet.

Tweet’s Daughter, She-Nice, and Former Season 19 Voice Superstar Khalea Lynee also performed at the event.

”My family is originally from here. I just got off tour with John Legend. So I wanted to bring what I saw on the road back to Panama City. There are so many different talented individuals here and I think that the city needs to be put on the map,” Shenice Johnson, A.K.A. She-Nice, said.

“It’s important to keep this kind of energy going. Especially now, the world has enough negativity going on, we need some positive energy,” Khalea Lynee, a singer/songwriter, said.

Lynee rose to fame during Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice, where she trained with singer, songwriter, and producer, John Legend.

Johnson says this event allowed her to showcase local talent.

The event was held by Jermaine Hill with Grown Folks Entertainment, along with Star Child Entertainment.

