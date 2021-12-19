Advertisement

R&B Nights Live Concert comes to local town center

By Tony Reese
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday night, people all across Bay County had the opportunity to come out to the Callaway Arts and Conference Center for an R&B Nights Live Concert.

The concert featured a number of professional artists including national recording artist and former Panama City resident, Tweet.

Tweet’s Daughter, She-Nice, and Former Season 19 Voice Superstar Khalea Lynee also performed at the event.

”My family is originally from here. I just got off tour with John Legend. So I wanted to bring what I saw on the road back to Panama City. There are so many different talented individuals here and I think that the city needs to be put on the map,” Shenice Johnson, A.K.A. She-Nice, said.

“It’s important to keep this kind of energy going. Especially now, the world has enough negativity going on, we need some positive energy,” Khalea Lynee, a singer/songwriter, said.

Lynee rose to fame during Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice, where she trained with singer, songwriter, and producer, John Legend.

Johnson says this event allowed her to showcase local talent.

The event was held by Jermaine Hill with Grown Folks Entertainment, along with Star Child Entertainment.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Car crashes through local jewelry store
Car crashes through local jewelry store
There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more...
BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats
The most wonderful time of the year just got a little more wonderful for Tyndall Federal Credit...
Tyndall Federal Credit Union deposits $11 million into members’ accounts

Latest News

A local non-profit facility is playing its part in rehabilitating some very special reptiles.
Gulf World Marine Institute welcomes 14 cold-stunned sea turtles
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
Santa Claus at Panama City Police Department
Panama City Police Department Give Foster Children Gifts for Christmas
Wreaths at Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery
Bay County Honors Veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day