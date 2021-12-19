Saturday Night Storms, Sunday Cloudy Skies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An approaching cold front will bring us showers and storms tonight into tomorrow morning. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side producing gusty winds and heavy downpours as the main threats. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

As the front slides south tomorrow, we will see any lingering showers give way to cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The cold front is expected to stall out just south of us keeping us under cloudy skies through Monday. Monday afternoon into the evening hours, an area of low pressure developing along the stalled out front is expected to pass by to our south which will increase our rain chances through Tuesday night as moisture from the low feeds into our area. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s during this time. We will be on the north side of the front getting sent cooler air from an area of high pressure sitting further north of us, and this is why our temps will be cooler those days.

By midweek, the storm system will push east with high pressure to follow. This will dry us out for the rest of the week into the Christmas holiday. Highs will be seasonal Wednesday into Thursday in the mid to upper 60s with milder highs by Christmas Day in the lower 70s.

