Advertisement

Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden about his long-stalled domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Manchin is a pivotal Democratic vote on passage of the president's top legislative priority.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s signature legislation.

Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that he always has made clear he had reservations about the legislation and that now, after five-and-half months of discussions and negotiations, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.”

The West Virginia senator cited a multitude of factors weighing on the economy and the potential harm he saw from pushing through the “mammoth” bill, such as persistent inflation, a growing debt and the latest threat from the omicron variant.

“When you have these things coming at you the way they are right now, I’ve always said this ... if I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” he said.

“I tried everything humanly possible. I can’t do it,” he said. “This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do.”

Last week, Biden all but acknowledged that negotiations over his sweeping domestic policy package would likely push into the new year amid Manchin’s unyielding opposition. But the president had insisted that Manchin reiterated his support for a framework that the senator, the White House and other Democrats had agreed to for the flagship bill.

On Sunday, Manchin made clear those were Biden’s words, not his own.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Car crashes through local jewelry store
Car crashes through local jewelry store
Jessica Milam is the owner of Sellers Satsumas, and is following her family's farming footsteps.
Local satsuma farmer hosts final u-pick
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’

Latest News

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai...
Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors plead for food
Sebastian Cacho cooks in the kitchen at Gotham restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New...
Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll