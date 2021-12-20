Advertisement

Cloudy Sunday Night, Rain Moves in Monday Afternoon

By Jenny Brown
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will be cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. An area of low pressure developing along the stalled out front to our south is expected to pass by to our south which will increase our rain chances through Tuesday night as moisture from the low feeds into our area. Highs will be cooler primarily in the 50s to near 60 during this time. We will be on the north side of the front with cooler air being pulled in from the north.

By midweek, the storm system will push east with high pressure to follow. This will dry us out for the rest of the week into the Christmas holiday. Highs will be seasonal Wednesday into Thursday in the mid to upper 60s with milder highs by Christmas Day in the lower 70s.

