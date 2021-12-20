Advertisement

Local businesses taking donations for Mayfield, Kentucky

Local businesses taking donations for Mayfield, Kentucky.
Local businesses taking donations for Mayfield, Kentucky.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Kentuckians that now call Bay County home have created a donation drive to help out those who are recovering from the deadly tornadoes.

Mayfield, Kentucky was one of the hardest-hit areas in the state. The town is almost unrecognizable to those who call it home.

“Overall the devastation is worse than Michael I think just because of all the debris that happened and got slung around,” Tony Satterwhite, donation drive organizer, said.

Satterwhite grew up in Mayfield, but moved to Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Irma and then Michael.

Now he’s asking Bay County residents to help out their neighbors to the north.

”It is just coming together for the community as a whole because we are the United States. What makes us great is we help each other out. We are here through the fight. We are here through the storm because then there is sunshine after the storm,” Satterwhite said.

Satterwhite has teamed up with his boss at Buster’s Hanger and other local businesses to start a donation drive.

“We are looking for food, clothes, toilet paper, toothbrushes, paper towels, dog food, cat food, baby formula, diapers, feminine hygiene products, etc. Of course, everybody lost everything,” Satterwhite said.

They will be collecting donations for the next two weeks. All you have to do is drop the items off at one of the following locations:

-Blue Top Waffle Shoppe

-Julie’s School of Dance

-Buster’s Brickhouse

-Buster’s Hangar 67

-Buster’s Beer and Bait

-Bricks and Barley

-Buster’s Dumpsters

-Shore Dogs

-Newby’s

Satterwhite hopes to drive everything up to Mayfield on January 2.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of an 18 year old in Holmes County
Car crashes through local jewelry store
Car crashes through local jewelry store
Jessica Milam is the owner of Sellers Satsumas, and is following her family's farming footsteps.
Local satsuma farmer hosts final u-pick

Latest News

A local non-profit facility is playing its part in rehabilitating some very special reptiles.
Gulf World Marine Institute welcomes 14 cold-stunned sea turtles
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of an 18 year old in Holmes County
Saturday night, people all across Bay County had the opportunity to come out to the Callaway...
R&B Nights Live Concert comes to local town center
Santa Claus at Panama City Police Department
Panama City Police Department Give Foster Children Gifts for Christmas