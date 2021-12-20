Local businesses taking donations for Mayfield, Kentucky.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Kentuckians that now call Bay County home have created a donation drive to help out those who are recovering from the deadly tornadoes.

Mayfield, Kentucky was one of the hardest-hit areas in the state. The town is almost unrecognizable to those who call it home.

“Overall the devastation is worse than Michael I think just because of all the debris that happened and got slung around,” Tony Satterwhite, donation drive organizer, said.

Satterwhite grew up in Mayfield, but moved to Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Irma and then Michael.

Now he’s asking Bay County residents to help out their neighbors to the north.

”It is just coming together for the community as a whole because we are the United States. What makes us great is we help each other out. We are here through the fight. We are here through the storm because then there is sunshine after the storm,” Satterwhite said.

Satterwhite has teamed up with his boss at Buster’s Hanger and other local businesses to start a donation drive.

“We are looking for food, clothes, toilet paper, toothbrushes, paper towels, dog food, cat food, baby formula, diapers, feminine hygiene products, etc. Of course, everybody lost everything,” Satterwhite said.

They will be collecting donations for the next two weeks. All you have to do is drop the items off at one of the following locations:

-Blue Top Waffle Shoppe

-Julie’s School of Dance

-Buster’s Brickhouse

-Buster’s Hangar 67

-Buster’s Beer and Bait

-Bricks and Barley

-Buster’s Dumpsters

-Shore Dogs

-Newby’s

Satterwhite hopes to drive everything up to Mayfield on January 2.

