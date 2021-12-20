Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a cloud start on satellite but no rain just yet. We’ll see light showers show up in the afternoon and evening. So while the morning commute is off without a hitch, the afternoon lunch break and drive home from work will require some rain gear.

It’s going to be a chilly day as well! Temperatures this morning are getting started largely in the upper 40s. We won’t warm up too much into the afternoon with the dreary skies and anticipation of light showers. Highs today only reach the upper 50s for most, a few on the beaches may see low 60s for an hour or so.

Let’s be sure to dress warmly and make sure you have something waterproof to wear for the afternoon or an umbrella. I don’t think it will be heavy rains during the day, but likely light in nature. Moderate to heavier pockets of rain show up overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

We’ll see these light showers develop off a frontal low to our south in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s developing in the Western Gulf and heading toward the Eastern Gulf and Peninsula of FL tonight into tomorrow. Showers will pull out east by late morning Tuesday and drier conditions settle in for the afternoon with skies clearing out by Wednesday.

The rest of the week will feature dry and mainly sunny conditions right into Christmas. We’ll stay cool through the mid week with highs in the 60s. But temperatures will warm into the low 70s by Friday and into the weekend for a mild and mostly sunny Christmas.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy and dreary skies as light showers develop into the afternoon and evening. Highs today stay chilly with most only reaching the upper 50s, a few on the beaches see low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has light showers continuing into tonight and tomorrow morning before exiting east and skies clear out into Wednesday.

