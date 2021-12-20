Advertisement

Teens arrested in connection with robbery which led to teen’s death

According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to...
According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to death at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven on December 5th.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teens are facing charges as police investigate an attempted robbery turned stabbing in Lynn Haven.

Police say Elizabeth Edenfield, 17, and Raylee Hewett, 16, are both facing felony charges of robbery.

Police say both girls acted with others to rob Savien Craven, 15, of marijuana on December 5th at Cain-Griffin Park. Police tell us on that night, Craven stabbed two other teens, one who died and one who remains in critical condition.

We’re told by police when the robbery happened, the teens used physical force and pepper spray on Craven. They say Edenfield and Hewett were active participants in the planning and execution of the robbery, which led to the stabbing.

Craven was arrested that night and charged with an open count of murder and a count of aggravated battery.

Investigators say they are working through an extensive amount of evidence and say any future arrests will be made based on the analysis of the evidence.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of an 18 year old in Holmes County
Saturday night, people all across Bay County had the opportunity to come out to the Callaway...
R&B Nights Live Concert comes to local town center
A local non-profit facility is playing its part in rehabilitating some very special reptiles.
Gulf World Marine Institute welcomes 14 cold-stunned sea turtles
Janarius Robinson's mother, Cherine Duncan, hands out food to cars. Robinson was unable to...
Janarius Robinson’s foundation, Win Within, hosts drive through holiday feast

Latest News

Florida homeowners forced into Citizens, the state's insurer of last resort, will be forced to...
Citizens moves forward with 11 percent rate hike
A local Holiday Inn is offering Christmas dinner this Saturday.
Holiday Inn Xmas Dinner Interview
Local businesses taking donations for Mayfield, Kentucky.
Local businesses taking donations for Mayfield, Kentucky
A local non-profit facility is playing its part in rehabilitating some very special reptiles.
Gulf World Marine Institute welcomes 14 cold-stunned sea turtles