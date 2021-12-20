Teens arrested in connection with robbery which led to teen’s death

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teens are facing charges as police investigate an attempted robbery turned stabbing in Lynn Haven.

Police say Elizabeth Edenfield, 17, and Raylee Hewett, 16, are both facing felony charges of robbery.

Police say both girls acted with others to rob Savien Craven, 15, of marijuana on December 5th at Cain-Griffin Park. Police tell us on that night, Craven stabbed two other teens, one who died and one who remains in critical condition.

We’re told by police when the robbery happened, the teens used physical force and pepper spray on Craven. They say Edenfield and Hewett were active participants in the planning and execution of the robbery, which led to the stabbing.

Craven was arrested that night and charged with an open count of murder and a count of aggravated battery.

Investigators say they are working through an extensive amount of evidence and say any future arrests will be made based on the analysis of the evidence.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111.

