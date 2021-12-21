Advertisement

Family gets out safely before rental car catches fire

A rental car went up in flames Tuesday in Panama City Beach just moments after those inside...
A rental car went up in flames Tuesday in Panama City Beach just moments after those inside stepped out.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A rental car went up in flames Tuesday in Panama City Beach just moments after those inside stepped out.

Fire Rescue officials say they got a call around 11:30 in the morning about a vehicle fire at the corner of Lyndell Lane and Back Beach Road.

Officials say the people renting the car were driving from out west with another family in a separate car. They both pulled over when the other family noticed the rental car smoking.

After everyone got out, the car caught fire.

According to fire rescue, no one was injured. Beach Fire was the first on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

