Local agencies provide tips on staying safe this holiday season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This holiday season, local agencies like Lynn Haven Fire and Emergency Services want to make sure people are staying safe and avoiding tragedies.

“Our mind is typically focused on family, the holiday spirit, and all that. But we still need to keep those safety tips in the back of our mind upfront,” John P. DeLonjay with Lynn Haven Fire & Emergency Services said.

DeLonjay says this joyous holiday can quickly turn tragic if you’re not careful.

“If you have a live Christmas tree, they need to be watered every day. Everybody puts Christmas lights up. We need to check the extension chords and the light strings themselves to make sure they’re UL listed,” DeLonjay said.

These are all issues that DeLonjay says can be avoided.

“Give yourself enough time, don’t rush out the door at the last minute trying to be somewhere. Because accidents happen and weather conditions are usually unfavorable,” DeLonjay said.

Fire and EMS are not the only agency spreading awareness.

Lieutenant Steve Enfinger and the Lynn Haven Police Department will also be doing extra patrols throughout the community.

“If you’ll call and let us know when you’re gonna be gone, we can send an officer by there just doing an extra patrol to make sure there’s no activity there if there shouldn’t be anybody home,” Enfinger said.

One takeaway the Lynn Haven Police Department wants to emphasize while traveling this holiday season, whenever you leave your car always be sure to lock it.

“A lot of people leave their cars unlocked and they’ll leave a firearm in the glove box, their wallet in the center console. So definitely don’t leave any valuables in your vehicle and lock your doors,” Enfinger said.

Lieutenant Enfinger emphasizes the department is currently in their ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ holiday campaign.

If you plan to drink during the holiday season, he says to make sure you find a sober driver.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.