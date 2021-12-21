Local man accused of having sex with minor in dressing room

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former department store employee is facing charges after allegedly having sex with a minor in a dressing room.

Panama City Police say Kendel Glover, 42, was reportedly confrontational with officers on December 17th while being escorted out of the department store after he got fired.

They said after investigating, detectives found Glover had sex with a minor inside a store dressing room in August. He was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and booked in the Bay County Jail.

