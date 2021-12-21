Local medical expert says heart-related deaths are up during the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Research published by the American Heart Association shows more heart-related deaths happen during the holiday season than any other time of the year. This scientific research said more people die from heart attacks between December 25th and January 1st than at any other time of the year.

Most would say the holidays are meant to be spent with friends and family. But for some, that can cause problems.

“Some patients are paying more attention to family and visitors and not their own health,” Cardiovascular Institute Of Northwest Florida Interventional Cardiologist Amir Haghighat said.

Haghighat said we see a spike in heart related deaths during the holidays.

“We all know the day after Thanksgiving and right after Christmas, we see a spike in heart failure in particular, but we also see an increase in heart attacks.”

He said there are two reasons why we see it now more than any other time of the year.

“One is just the spike of illnesses that we see. A lot of heart attacks and heart failure around holiday time.”

This is attributed to salty foods, being more care-free with your diet, and not taking your medications.

“Another part of it is alcohol and that could actually lead to temporary atrial fibrillation, which could lead to rapid heart rate and heart failure.”

Haghighat said the people most at risk are people with pre-existing Cardiomyopathy.

“Which is a weakened heart muscle or heart disease, prior stance, prior surgery, open heart surgery. They have the background for more episodes of problems.”

Problems Haghighat is working to decrease by reminding people to celebrate with caution.

“If you’re on medications, don’t forget to take your medications. If you’re eating the food, don’t add salt if you don’t need to add salt because it already probably has it in the seasoning. When you drink, if you drink, don’t go excessively,” said Haghihat. “Remember to take a walk after the meal. You don’t have to just sit there and keep eating, you can take a break and enjoy a little walking with your family and friends and get that circulation going.”

A time that Haghighat said should be spent joyfully.

“Have a Merry Christmas. You know, this is a happy time of the year, just do it with your health always first because you have to be healthy to enjoy the Christmases to come.”

More Christmases to be spent with friends and family the heart healthy way.

