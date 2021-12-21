Los Antojitos under new ownership

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After 20 years, one local Mexican restaurant is leaving it’s legacy to new ownership after the deal closed Monday morning.

Los Antojitos started on U.S. 98 in 1998 and moved in 2016 to become an icon in St. Andrews. Former owners Matt and Mynta Harbison made the choice to retire and thanked all of their loyal customers and employees.

“20 years we have poured our heart and soul into this restaurant. We’ve worked so hard and we feel like we have built a magnificent restaurant, a local favorite for sure. We’re just ready to spend some time with each other, our family, and travel,” said Mynta.

Local business leaders Ismael and Silvino Barragan, along with Omar Taleb, purchased Los Antojitos. The Barragan brothers own Los Rancheros restaurants in Bay County, and co-own the two Diego’s Burritos Factories in Panama City Beach with Taleb. Ismael said they’re excited to continue to be “fun, funky, and always fresh.”

“This is a beautiful place, beautiful customers. We’re just trying to fit in and make it happen the way it’s always been and just build into the legacy and keep on going,” said Ismael.

Ismael said adding one more restaurant under their belt will be a lot of work, but they’re ready for the challenge. They plan to keep everything the same, continuing to provide what they say is excellent fresh Mexican food, great margaritas, and live music.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.