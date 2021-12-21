Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who entered an open plea to manslaughter with a firearm in connection with fatally shooting his girlfriend last year has been sentenced to prison.

Investigators say Spencer Pruitt and friends came to Panama City Beach last year and brought guns and knives. They say during their investigation, they learned Pruitt liked to play a game where he would partially put the magazine in a gun without allowing a bullet in the chamber, then he would point the gun at someone and pull the trigger.

In September 2020, when he did this with Tori Busch, his then-girlfriend, he shot her in the neck. She died at a local hospital.

Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.