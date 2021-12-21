Panama City Beach Police investigating pedestrian vs. truck crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a truck on Middle Beach Road near Walmart Monday evening.

Police officials said they responded to the call around 7 p.m. They said a pedestrian was crossing Middle Beach in a wheelchair when they were hit by a truck. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, but we don’t know the condition of the person at this time.

Part of southbound lanes on Middle Beach were closed for the investigation.

