Panama City Beach Police investigating pedestrian vs. truck crash

Panama City Beach Police are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a...
Panama City Beach Police are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a truck on Middle Beach Road near Walmart Monday evening.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a truck on Middle Beach Road near Walmart Monday evening.

Police officials said they responded to the call around 7 p.m. They said a pedestrian was crossing Middle Beach in a wheelchair when they were hit by a truck. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, but we don’t know the condition of the person at this time.

Part of southbound lanes on Middle Beach were closed for the investigation.

