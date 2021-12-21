SCAM ALERT: Beware of scam package tracking text messages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is putting out a warning: Watch out for scam package tracking text messages this holiday season.

Moody says these robotexts are commonly seen during the holidays. They are a form of smishing, or deceptive text message intended to lure recipients into providing personal or financial information.

“With Christmas just days away, tracking last-minute deliveries is becoming increasingly important. Many Floridians are anxiously awaiting the delivery of multiple online purchases, and scammers may capitalize on the glut of deliveries in an effort to steal personal or financial information. Beware of text messages instructing recipients to click a link to track a package—it may be linked to malware or a scam designed to steal personal information,” Moody said.

Some things to watch for are:

Messages from redacted phone numbers

Messages with no mention of any store the item my be shipping from

Links that are unrecognized

Moody recommends blocking the number of an unwanted robotext, never respond to a robotext, and do not click on a link from an unknown sender.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.