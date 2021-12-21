Advertisement

Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer

By KARE Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KARE) - A 15-year-old McDonald’s worker from Minnesota is being hailed as a hero by law enforcement for rushing to the aid of one of her customers.

A Saturday shift started out pretty normally for 15-year-old Sydney Raley, a worker at McDonald’s in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. But while presenting food to guests at the drive-thru window, Raley noticed a woman she was serving didn’t look OK.

“I noticed that she was coughing profusely, and her daughter just had this look on her face like sheer terror,” Raley said. “I could tell… she’s choking.”

Raley had taken Red Cross first aid training when she was 11 years old to become a babysitter. She put that training to use and acted fast.

“I jumped out the window of the drive-thru, and I got her out of the car, told her daughter to call 911,” she said.

With the help of a bystander, Raley successfully dislodged the chicken nugget on which the customer had been choking.

The two police officers who responded to the scene each rewarded the 15-year-old with $50. Sgt. Scott Mittelstadt says it was part of the money that each officer is given to recognize or help out citizens around the holiday season.

Raley’s parents, Tom and Stephanie, say they’re very proud of their daughter, whom they call “Sydney Sunshine.” They say she has autism and is gifted with a brilliant mind.

“I always tell her she has a gift because she’s autistic,” Raley’s father said. “She can remember anything, do anything. It’s crazy.”

But better than the monetary reward and the praise is what Raley learned about herself.

“I feel as though I’m actually capable of contributing to society and actually capable of making a difference,” she said. “You feel like a hero.”

Raley, who turns 16 in a few weeks, has worked at McDonald’s since the summer.

