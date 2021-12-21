Advertisement

Tom P. Haney Technical Center gets a new name

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It might not seem like a major change but Haney Technical Center has a new name.

“We received board permission from the school board last Tuesday to change the name of our school from Tom P. Haney Technical Center to Tom P. Haney Technical College,” Ann Leonard, Director of HTC said.

We are excited to announce our new name which reflects that CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION is HIGHER EDUCATION!! #Learning2Earning Tom P. Haney Technical College

Posted by Tom P. Haney Technical College on Friday, December 17, 2021

School officials are hoping that the change from technical center to technical college help to increase its enrollment.

“I think career technical education has often played the second seat in the education realm for post-secondary,” Leonard said. “So we are hopeful that this encourages more students to consider us as their post-secondary choice.”

HTC was one of the last four remaining Council on Occupational Education Accredited Technical Schools in Florida that still went by technical center.

“We are a little late to the but we are very excited about the name change,” Leonard said.

The HTC is also planning on knocking down buildings that were destroyed in Hurricane Michael. So the re-branding comes at a perfect time.

“We are going to have a new look and a new name and we think that will result in some positive improvements in our enrollment,” Leonard said.

The name change does not affect the governance accreditation, funding, or educational program offerings at the school.

Haney Technical College enrollment is still open for its next term that starts on January 10.

