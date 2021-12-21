Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We’re watching a few more showers pass through early on today. Most will pull out to the east by sunrise or a couple hours after. Having said that, there’s a small chance for a few light sprinkles to still pass through at times today.

Temperatures are downright cold and it’s breezy out this morning. You’ll want to dress warmly with scarves, ear muffs, and beanies. Inland highs today may just barely crack into the low 50s in spots while the coast manages to only reach the mid 50s. Under mainly cloudy skies and maybe just peek-a-boo sunshine with a northerly breeze, today will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this season so far.

Showers will pull out east by late morning Tuesday and drier conditions settle in for the afternoon with skies clearing out by Wednesday. The rest of the week will feature dry and mainly sunny conditions right into Christmas.

We’ll stay cool through the mid week with highs in the 60s. But temperatures will warm into the low 70s by Friday and into the weekend for a mild and mostly sunny Christmas.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies and breezy with cold temperatures as highs barely reach the 50s inland to mid 50s on the coast. Rain will move out by late morning with only a stray sprinkle possible for the rest of the day. Your 7 Day Forecast features sunshine returning tomorrow and a sunnier and warmer trend into Christmas.

