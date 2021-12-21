Advertisement

Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a crash just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2021 just south of Carthage.(Family)
By Nicholas Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A young couple from Louisiana were killed in a car crash over the weekend in east Texas, leaving behind a 2-month-old son.

According to KSLA, Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21, were hit by a pickup truck while trying to turn onto U.S. 59 around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Hunter and Alexis were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their baby and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital for treatment.

KSLA reports the weather that morning was clear, and the roads were dry. Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to...
Teens arrested in connection with robbery which led to teen’s death
After 20 years, one local Mexican restaurant is leaving it's legacy to new ownership after the...
Los Antojitos under new ownership
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of an 18 year old in Holmes County
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach
Tom P. Haney Technical Center is now Tom P. Haney Technical College.
Tom P. Haney Technical Center gets a new name

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
TSA screens 2 million people for fifth straight day
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Jury deliberations resume at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death resumes deliberations