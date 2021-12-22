Advertisement

Car safety reminders for colder temperatures

Pack patience and safety in your holiday travel bag.
Pack patience and safety in your holiday travel bag.
By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are so many things to remember as you head out the door for a family vacation. One you may not think of is car safety, especially if you’re heading to colder temperatures.

“Folks are in a hurry to get home and have a good time and be with family,” Jon McKee, WJHG-TV’s Operations Manager, said.

Checking over your car can help get you to family, safely. For starters, check the pressure on your tires.

“When temperatures drop, tire pressures drop,” McKee said.

A simple tool can help keep track of the pressure.

“Gauges cost next to nothing at an Auto Zone or something like that,” McKee said. “Just keep one in your glove box.”

If snow or rain is coming down, you may want a good set of windshield wipers.

“If you don’t have that, you start to get streaks, it causes vision issues, that sort of thing,” McKee said.

Always remember, while driving in any weather condition, to take your time.

“Black ice, it looks like the same color as asphalt and you can’t stop on black ice,” McKee said. “You’ll slide into the ditch or someone else. Go slow.”

Pack patience and safety in your travel bag this holiday season.

